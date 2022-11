In a major blow to Putin, Russia says it has fully withdrawn from Kherson The Russian Defense Ministry says it has completed its withdrawal from the strategically important city of Kherson in southern Ukraine.

Europe In a major blow to Putin, Russia says it has fully withdrawn from Kherson In a major blow to Putin, Russia says it has fully withdrawn from Kherson Listen · 3:57 3:57 The Russian Defense Ministry says it has completed its withdrawal from the strategically important city of Kherson in southern Ukraine. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor