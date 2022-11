Cryptocurrency exchange FTX files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy FTX, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Friday. It took less than a week for the company, and its once-popular CEO, to wipe out financially.

Business Cryptocurrency exchange FTX files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Cryptocurrency exchange FTX files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Listen · 4:32 4:32 FTX, one of the world's largest cryptocurrency exchanges, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy Friday. It took less than a week for the company, and its once-popular CEO, to wipe out financially.