Ukrainians are raising the country's next generation, children now as old as the war In the first two months of the war in Ukraine, 15,000 babies were born. Their parents are raising the next generation of Ukrainians — children now as old as the war.

Europe Ukrainians are raising the country's next generation, children now as old as the war Ukrainians are raising the country's next generation, children now as old as the war Audio will be available later today. In the first two months of the war in Ukraine, 15,000 babies were born. Their parents are raising the next generation of Ukrainians — children now as old as the war. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor