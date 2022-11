Biden says the U.S. is leading global warming action, but it may not be enough President Biden went to the U.N. climate conference in Egypt to say the U.S. is leading urgent action to reduce global warming trends — but it may not be fast enough or sufficient.

President Biden went to the U.N. climate conference in Egypt to say the U.S. is leading urgent action to reduce global warming trends — but it may not be fast enough or sufficient.