The News Roundup For November 11, 2022

The midterms are largely over, but the nation is still waiting for some key results. The "red wave" Republicans predicted failed to materialize and Democrats managed to hang on to contested seats and even flip a few districts. One member of the GOP who is reportedly dismayed is Donald Trump, whose chosen candidates did not perform to expected standards.

Elon Musk's Twitter is trying to clear new self-imposed hurdles. Musk mandated changes to the site's verification program, leading to a raft of mix-ups, parodies, jokes, and mishaps. Elsewhere in Silicon Valley, Facebook's parent company Meta announced it's laying off 11,000 of its employees.

And now attention is turning to the 2024 election, with many wondering if former President Donald Trump will announce his candidacy for the White House.

Meanwhile, overseas, Russia has announced the withdrawal of its troops from the key Ukrainian city of Kherson. In private conversations, U.S. authorities have asked Ukrainian leaders to show they are open to negotiating with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

WNBA star Brittney Griner has been moved to a Russian penal colony after her appeal was rejected. Griner was caught with vaping cartridges containing cannabis oil at a Russian airport in February.

In sports, as Qatar attempts to navigate criticism over its human rights record in the run-up to the tournament, a Qatari World Cup ambassador called homosexuality a "damage in the mind."

POLITICO's Anita Kumar, Bloomberg New's Jordan Fabian, and USATODAY's Josh Meyer join us for the discussion of domestic headlines.

National Geographic's Indira Lakshmanan, Reuters' Idrees Ali and Bloomberg TV's Annmarie Hornden join us for the international hour of the News Roundup.

