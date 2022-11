How redistricting affected the outcome of the elections NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Dave Wasserman of the Cook Political Report about how the redrawing of Congressional districts throughout the country affected the outcome of midterm elections.

Elections How redistricting affected the outcome of the elections How redistricting affected the outcome of the elections Listen · 4:35 4:35 NPR's Scott Simon speaks with Dave Wasserman of the Cook Political Report about how the redrawing of Congressional districts throughout the country affected the outcome of midterm elections. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor