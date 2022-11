Meet the longtime librarian being honored at the National Book Awards NPR's Scott Simon talks with librarian and writer Tracie D. Hall, head of the American Library Association. She'll receive a lifetime achievement award at the National Book Awards next week.

Books Meet the longtime librarian being honored at the National Book Awards Meet the longtime librarian being honored at the National Book Awards Listen · 4:47