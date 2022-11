Democrats more likely to retain Senate after Mark Kelly wins reelection in Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly has won reelection in Arizona's Senate race, defeating Trump-backed Republican challenger Blake Masters. That makes Democrats more likely to retain control of the Senate.

Sen. Mark Kelly has won reelection in Arizona's Senate race, defeating Trump-backed Republican challenger Blake Masters. That makes Democrats more likely to retain control of the Senate.