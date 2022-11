Counting ballots stressing you out? Watch these movies instead Counting ballots is on many Americans' minds this week. NPR's movie critic says he's been distracting himself from the election with cinematic counting.

Movies Counting ballots stressing you out? Watch these movies instead Counting ballots stressing you out? Watch these movies instead Listen · 3:50 3:50 Counting ballots is on many Americans' minds this week. NPR's movie critic says he's been distracting himself from the election with cinematic counting. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor