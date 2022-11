Democrat Mark Kelly pulls off Senate win in Arizona Sen. Mark Kelly gave Democrats some breathing room when he clinched his victory in the Arizona Senate race. But open seats leave questions about what the makeup of Congress will look like in January.

Elections Democrat Mark Kelly pulls off Senate win in Arizona Democrat Mark Kelly pulls off Senate win in Arizona Listen · 3:54 3:54 Sen. Mark Kelly gave Democrats some breathing room when he clinched his victory in the Arizona Senate race. But open seats leave questions about what the makeup of Congress will look like in January. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor