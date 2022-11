What happens to 'Black Twitter' under Musk? For many, Twitter has become a virtual neighborhood, a place for communities to gather. So what does Elon Musk's Twitter takeover mean for those users?

Pop Culture What happens to 'Black Twitter' under Musk? What happens to 'Black Twitter' under Musk? Audio will be available later today. For many, Twitter has become a virtual neighborhood, a place for communities to gather. So what does Elon Musk's Twitter takeover mean for those users? Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor