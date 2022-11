Cryptocurrency exchange FTX files for bankruptcy in another blow to the industry It was nothing but sunny days for crypto at this time last year - But those days are long gone and with one of the world's biggest crypto exchanges filing for bankruptcy on Friday.

Cryptocurrency exchange FTX files for bankruptcy in another blow to the industry

It was nothing but sunny days for crypto at this time last year - But those days are long gone and with one of the world's biggest crypto exchanges filing for bankruptcy on Friday.