After decades of neglect, Jackson's Black business district is coming back to life Some cities are investing to revitalize their Black business districts. In Jackson, Mississippi, Farish Street has unique challenges as old and new business try to bring commerce back.

National After decades of neglect, Jackson's Black business district is coming back to life After decades of neglect, Jackson's Black business district is coming back to life Listen · 5:02 5:02 Some cities are investing to revitalize their Black business districts. In Jackson, Mississippi, Farish Street has unique challenges as old and new business try to bring commerce back. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor