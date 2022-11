A litter of kittens was found inside a fighter jet at an aviation museum Volunteer Bill Falls finds a litter of kittens born in a fighter jet at the Hickory Aviation Museum in North Carolina.

A litter of kittens was found inside a fighter jet at an aviation museum Listen · 2:05 Volunteer Bill Falls finds a litter of kittens born in a fighter jet at the Hickory Aviation Museum in North Carolina.