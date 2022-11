#2292: Smoke Signals : The Best of Car Talk Richard from Intercourse, PA has become a public nuisance with his Ford wagon that belches white smoke every time he accelerates from a stop. Can Click and Clack divine his car's trouble from analyzing the Ford's emissions? Check it out along with Gary, the yodeling cowboy, a new puzzler and more callers on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.

The Best of Car Talk #2292: Smoke Signals #2292: Smoke Signals Listen · 37:32 37:32 Richard from Intercourse, PA has become a public nuisance with his Ford wagon that belches white smoke every time he accelerates from a stop. Can Click and Clack divine his car's trouble from analyzing the Ford's emissions? Check it out along with Gary, the yodeling cowboy, a new puzzler and more callers on this episode of the Best of Car Talk.