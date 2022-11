A political activist on how to keep the Democratic Party energized NPR's Michel Martin speaks with activist Rev. William Barber II about what stood out to him about this year's midterm elections.

Politics A political activist on how to keep the Democratic Party energized A political activist on how to keep the Democratic Party energized Listen · 4:12 4:12 NPR's Michel Martin speaks with activist Rev. William Barber II about what stood out to him about this year's midterm elections. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor