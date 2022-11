Ahead of meeting between Biden and China's Xi Jinping, expectations are low President Biden and China's leader Xi Jinping are expected to meet on Monday. Expectations are low that the two men will be able to prevent the relationship from cratering into a new cold war.

Asia Ahead of meeting between Biden and China's Xi Jinping, expectations are low