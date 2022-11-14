Accessibility links
Why this Senegalese woman is against migration, despite the ravages of climate Yaram Fall is staunchly against people leaving Africa to build their lives elsewhere. "The development of Africa comes from its own people," she says.
'Stay here, work here, succeed here': Why this Senegalese woman is against migration

Yaram Fall makes tea in her home in Guet N'dar, Senegal on October 6. She is the head of an economic interest group for women who preserve fish. She represents hundreds of Senegalese women who do her kind of work, and she discourages youth from taking the boat to Europe clandestinely. Ricci Shryock for NPR hide caption

Yaram Fall makes tea in her home in Guet N'dar, Senegal on October 6. She is the head of an economic interest group for women who preserve fish. She represents hundreds of Senegalese women who do her kind of work, and she discourages youth from taking the boat to Europe clandestinely.

Yaram Fall has a moto: "Stay here, work here and succeed here."

Fall is staunchly against people leaving Africa to build their lives elsewhere.

"The development of Africa comes from its own people," she says.

She is the head of a group of women who preserve fish in Saint-Louis, Senegal. Her job has allowed her to see firsthand how challenges in the fishing industry have changed livelihoods in Senegal.

Commercial overfishing and climate change have decimated the availability of fish stock, while soil that was once arable has given way to salinization.

Despite the challenges, Fall is convinced that Senegalese are better off if they stay in Africa.

