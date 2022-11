2 of the most powerful world leaders, Biden and Xi, hold talks in Indonesia President Biden talks to China's President Xi Jinping at the G20 meeting in Bali while the two countries' tensions are high. Disagreements includes status of Taiwan, trade and Russia's war in Ukraine.

