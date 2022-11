Birth workers in Kansas are addressing the state's high rate of infant mortality Kansas has one of the highest rates of infant mortality in the U.S., and for Black babies the picture is especially dire. Birth workers are looking for ways to reduce the number of deaths.

Listen · 4:12