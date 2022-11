Those with mobility issues can tour public parks on motorized all-terrain wheelchairs Georgia and South Dakota are the latest states to offer the wheelchairs, according to The Washington Post. These 500 pound chairs can go over fallen trees, snow, swamps and steep inclines.

