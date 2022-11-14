'Abbott Elementary' gets teachers

Enlarge this image Pamela Littky/ABC; Giller Mingasson/ABC; Photo Illustration by Kaz Fantone/NPR Pamela Littky/ABC; Giller Mingasson/ABC; Photo Illustration by Kaz Fantone/NPR

Brittany Luse watches a lot of TV, but there's one show she's always caught up on — Abbott Elementary. This workplace comedy follows a group of teachers at a Philadelphia public elementary school. The show is sweet and roaringly funny, but it also touches on national issues such as underfunding and teacher retention.



Currently in its second season, the writers room is led by the great Quinta Brunson. Today, Brittany is joined by two of her talented writers, Brittani Nichols and Joya McCrory. They talk about creating a world that feels both authentic and funny to American teachers.

