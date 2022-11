The man who inspired "The Terminal" died at the airport where he lived for 18 years NPR remembers Mehran Karimi Nasseri, the man who spent 18 years living in an airport terminal in Paris.

Obituaries The man who inspired "The Terminal" died at the airport where he lived for 18 years The man who inspired "The Terminal" died at the airport where he lived for 18 years Listen · 2:17 2:17 NPR remembers Mehran Karimi Nasseri, the man who spent 18 years living in an airport terminal in Paris. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor