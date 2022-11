Movie Review: 'The Fabelmans' Director Steven Spielberg's new movie, "The Fabelmans," is a fictionalized version of his life story, growing up a budding filmmaker in the 1960s in Arizona.

Review Movie Reviews Movie Review: 'The Fabelmans' Movie Review: 'The Fabelmans' Listen · 3:51 3:51 Director Steven Spielberg's new movie, "The Fabelmans," is a fictionalized version of his life story, growing up a budding filmmaker in the 1960s in Arizona. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor