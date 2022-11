EU refuses to give Poland money after changes limiting the judiciary's independence The European Union refuses to give Poland COVID stimulus payments worth billions and is threatening to withhold more unless Poland reverses changes limiting the judiciary's independence.

Europe EU refuses to give Poland money after changes limiting the judiciary's independence EU refuses to give Poland money after changes limiting the judiciary's independence Audio will be available later today. The European Union refuses to give Poland COVID stimulus payments worth billions and is threatening to withhold more unless Poland reverses changes limiting the judiciary's independence. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor