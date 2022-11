Trailblazing sportswriter Jane Gross died Wednesday at age 75 Sportswriter Jane Gross blazed a trail for women in sports journalism. She died Wednesday at age 75.

Obituaries Trailblazing sportswriter Jane Gross died Wednesday at age 75 Trailblazing sportswriter Jane Gross died Wednesday at age 75 Audio will be available later today. Sportswriter Jane Gross blazed a trail for women in sports journalism. She died Wednesday at age 75. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor