Disney+ will have an ad-supported version and up prices for its ad-free plan Disney+ says its new pricing plan goes into effect Dec. 8, and users will have to pay $3 per month more to preserve ad-free streaming services.

Disney+ users will have to pay $3 more a month for ad-free content

In this Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, file photo, a Disney logo forms part of a menu for the Disney Plus movie and entertainment streaming service on a computer screen in Walpole, Mass. Steven Senne/AP

In this Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, file photo, a Disney logo forms part of a menu for the Disney Plus movie and entertainment streaming service on a computer screen in Walpole, Mass.

Disney+ is rolling out a new plan with ads in a few weeks, while hiking its prices for ad-free content, the company announced.

The ad-supported plan, which will be known as Disney+ Basic, will be $7.99 a month, while Disney+ Premium will be ad-free. The streaming service does not currently have ads on its programming, so current users who want to keep that feature will go from paying $7.99 a month to $10.99 a month.

The new pricing model goes into effect Dec. 8.

The decision follows a similar approach from Netflix, which began offering ads earlier this month.

The Walt Disney Co. announced in August that Disney+ added 14.4 million subscribers in the quarter ending June 30, while Netflix lost subscribers for the first time in a decade during the first quarter of this year.