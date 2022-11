Morning news brief Congress returns for a lame-duck session as midterm results are being decided. A Democrat defeats an election denier in Arizona's governor race. Tales of Russian occupation emerge from Kherson.

Morning news brief Morning news brief Audio will be available later today. Congress returns for a lame-duck session as midterm results are being decided. A Democrat defeats an election denier in Arizona's governor race. Tales of Russian occupation emerge from Kherson. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor