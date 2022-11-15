A California animal sanctuary challenges the notion that Turkeys aren't cuddly

When you think of turkeys, with those sharp beaks and claws, you probably don't think of cuddles. But Gentle Barn animal sanctuary in Southern California is challenging that notion. Many birds are rescued from farms where they would have ended up on the dinner table. And at the sanctuary, they're like emotional support animals - sitting in your lap and posing for pictures. Apparently, they are cuddly.

