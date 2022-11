A California animal sanctuary challenges the notion that Turkeys aren't cuddly When you think of a turkey, with sharp beaks and claws, you might not think of cuddly. At Gentle Barn, turkeys are more like emotional support animals, sitting in your lap and posing for photos.

