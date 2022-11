Trump-backed election denier loses to Democrat in Nevada's secretary of state race NPR's A Martinez talks to Democrat Cisco Aguilar, who won Nevada's race for secretary of state. He beat Republican Jim Marchant, who had spread conspiracy theories about the 2020 election.

National Trump-backed election denier loses to Democrat in Nevada's secretary of state race Trump-backed election denier loses to Democrat in Nevada's secretary of state race Audio will be available later today. NPR's A Martinez talks to Democrat Cisco Aguilar, who won Nevada's race for secretary of state. He beat Republican Jim Marchant, who had spread conspiracy theories about the 2020 election. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor