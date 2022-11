Brazil's president-elect renews calls to crack down on deforestation in the Amazon Incoming president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva is pledging a "zero tolerance" policy on deforestation in the Amazon. But climate scientists warn the damage already done may be irreversible.

