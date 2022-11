Steve Jobs' sandals, worn in the early days of Apple, sold for $218,750 The brown suede Birkenstock Arizonas were worn by Jobs in the 1970s and 1980s during "many pivotal moments in Apple's history," the auction house says. The winner did not want their name disclosed.

