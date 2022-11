Life is chaotic. White noise streams can help you tune out (and fall asleep) White noise streams are a kind of sonic wallpaper. For many, they help keep some parts of the brain distracted so that other parts may better focus on things, like writing, studying or sleeping.

Technology