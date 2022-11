Democrats win the Senate and Republicans close in on winning the House Democrats have won the Senate, and Republicans continue to close in on winning the House. This raises questions about just what's next in Washington.

Elections Democrats win the Senate and Republicans close in on winning the House Democrats win the Senate and Republicans close in on winning the House Listen · 4:40 4:40 Democrats have won the Senate, and Republicans continue to close in on winning the House. This raises questions about just what's next in Washington. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor