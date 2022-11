House Minority Leader faces an early test of party loyalty House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy faces an early test of party loyalty Tuesday with GOP House leadership elections. The full chamber will vote for the next speaker at the start of the new year.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy faces an early test of party loyalty Tuesday with GOP House leadership elections. The full chamber will vote for the next speaker at the start of the new year.