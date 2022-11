Biden backs investigation into origins of missile that struck Poland Russia fired a barrage of missiles at Ukraine Tuesday, killing at least one person. Hours later, Poland said there was an explosion on its territory near its border with Ukraine.

Europe Biden backs investigation into origins of missile that struck Poland Biden backs investigation into origins of missile that struck Poland Listen · 3:53 3:53 Russia fired a barrage of missiles at Ukraine Tuesday, killing at least one person. Hours later, Poland said there was an explosion on its territory near its border with Ukraine. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor