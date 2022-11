News brief: Missile strike in Poland, explosions in Ukraine's capital, Trump 2024 NATO held an emergency meeting after a missile explosion in Poland. Russian missiles strikes hit Ukraine's capital Kyiv. And, former President Donald Trump announces he's running again in 2024.

Europe News brief: Missile strike in Poland, explosions in Ukraine's capital, Trump 2024
Listen · 10:53