Donald Trump is officially running for president in 2024 Donald Trump, who tried to overthrow the 2020 presidential election results and inspired a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol, announced Tuesday night that he has launched a 2024 presidential bid.

Politics Donald Trump is officially running for president in 2024 Donald Trump is officially running for president in 2024 Audio will be available later today. Donald Trump, who tried to overthrow the 2020 presidential election results and inspired a deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol, announced Tuesday night that he has launched a 2024 presidential bid. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor