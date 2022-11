Luna will be the next Los Angeles County sheriff after Villanueva concedes Los Angeles County Sheriff Alexa Villanueva praised his department, remained defiant against his critics and wished his successor Robert Luna well Tuesday, conceding he will not serve a second term.

Los Angeles County Sheriff Alexa Villanueva praised his department, remained defiant against his critics and wished his successor Robert Luna well Tuesday, conceding he will not serve a second term.