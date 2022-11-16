Jay Z and Beyoncé share the record for most Grammy nominations of all time

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. Jay-Z may have a song called "99 Problems," but the Grammys ain't one. He's got 88 nominations. He set the record last year at 83. Yesterday, he got five more. And this is where it gets interesting because his wife, Beyonce, got nine nominations yesterday, which means her total has also jumped to 88. So the husband and wife now share the record for the most Grammy nominations of all time, which means maybe they don't really have any problems at all. It's MORNING EDITION.

