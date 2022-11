Jay Z and Beyoncé share the record for most Grammy nominations of all time Jay Z has 88 nominations. He set the record last year with 83, and he got five more on Tuesday. His wife Beyoncé got nine nominations on Tuesday, which means her total also jumped to 88.

