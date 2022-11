Fallout from the GOP's poor showing in midterms continues on Capitol Hill Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla., says he will challenge Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell following a disappointing GOP showing in the 2022 midterms.

Politics