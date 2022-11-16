Accessibility links
The Thistle & Shamrock: Sunset Song Host Fiona Ritchie presents excerpts from a theatre production of Sunset Song, featuring original compositions by Paul Anderson, Savourna Stevenson, and more.
The Thistle & Shamrock: Sunset Song

Set in the early part of the 20th century, Sunset Song is one of the most important works of Scottish literature. The landscapes of the North East of Scotland and the impact of World War I are powerfully told, and now re-told through music inspired by the Lewis Grassic Gibbon novel. Host Fiona Ritchie presents musical excerpts from a theatre production of Sunset Song, featuring music by Paul Anderson, Savourna Stevenson, and other music inspired by favorite writing this week.

