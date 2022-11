California unveils a plan to zero out greenhouse gas emissions by 2045 California released a plan Wednesday to reduce the state's dependence on fossil fuels and zero out greenhouse gas emissions by 2045.

California released a plan Wednesday to reduce the state's dependence on fossil fuels and zero out greenhouse gas emissions by 2045.