Researchers find rats like the same tempos in music that humans like Researchers at the University of Tokyo found that rats react to the same tempos that humans like.

Animals Researchers find rats like the same tempos in music that humans like Researchers find rats like the same tempos in music that humans like Audio will be available later today. Researchers at the University of Tokyo found that rats react to the same tempos that humans like. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor