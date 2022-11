The state of human rights in Qatar ahead of the 2022 men's FIFA World Cup NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Human Rights Watch director of global initiatives Minky Worden about the state of human rights in Qatar ahead of the 2022 men's FIFA World Cup.

Middle East The state of human rights in Qatar ahead of the 2022 men's FIFA World Cup The state of human rights in Qatar ahead of the 2022 men's FIFA World Cup Listen · 4:55 4:55 NPR's Ailsa Chang speaks with Human Rights Watch director of global initiatives Minky Worden about the state of human rights in Qatar ahead of the 2022 men's FIFA World Cup. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor