Remembering the D.C. centenarian who went viral after dancing with President Obama Centenarian Virginia McLaurin found internet stardom after dancing with former President Obama and was known for her volunteering and activism. She died Monday at age 113.

Centenarian Virginia McLaurin found internet stardom after dancing with former President Obama and was known for her volunteering and activism. She died Monday at age 113.