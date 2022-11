A week after Election Day, Republicans have won control of the House In what is likely to be a slim majority, Republicans have taken control of the House of Representatives. Not all the races have been decided. In the Senate, Democrats retain control.

Politics A week after Election Day, Republicans have won control of the House A week after Election Day, Republicans have won control of the House Listen · 3:54 3:54 In what is likely to be a slim majority, Republicans have taken control of the House of Representatives. Not all the races have been decided. In the Senate, Democrats retain control. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor