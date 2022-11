'The Rabbit Hutch,' a novel by Tess Gunty, wins National Book Award for fiction The literary world gathered in New York City Wednesday night for the National Book Awards. The recent rise in book bannings across the country hung over the celebration.

Books 'The Rabbit Hutch,' a novel by Tess Gunty, wins National Book Award for fiction 'The Rabbit Hutch,' a novel by Tess Gunty, wins National Book Award for fiction Audio will be available later today. The literary world gathered in New York City Wednesday night for the National Book Awards. The recent rise in book bannings across the country hung over the celebration. Sponsor Message Become an NPR sponsor